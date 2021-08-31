WEATHER: Clouds mask a slow return to typical rain season, says Met Éireann

Any Waterford natives who are hoping for a return to the sunny weather which warmed up the county at the start of the month are set for disappointment, as a return to normality has been predicted.

See their forecast for the weekend and early next week below:

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

According to Met Éireann, it is set be cloudy with the odd patch of rain or drizzle early in the morning. On a positive note, the weather will gradually get brighter and sunnier as the afternoons roll in, accompanied by moderate breezes and temperatures ranging between 16 to 20 degrees, serving as an overall improvement over the relatively dull and slightly chilly weather on Monday. At night, clear spells will be regularly interrupted by a mix of clouds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees with the possibility of some mist and fog developing.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Another grey morning for Wednesday with isolated patches of drizzle possible in some areas. Cloud cover will become more variable during the afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, with mostly moderate easterly winds. At night, it is set to be dry with long clear spells, however pockets of fog will develop towards dawn in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

A mix of cloud and clear spells with just the chance of some well scattered patches of light rain or drizzle mostly in Munster. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Sunny spells and scattered showers developing on Saturday morning, with cloud increasing from the southwest during the afternoon. At present, it would appear that rain will follow from the southwest through the evening hours, turning heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate to occasionally fresh and blustery southeasterly winds.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Persistent and occasionally heavy rain will clear northern parts in the morning with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following from the south to all parts during by afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds veering southerly and moderating after the rain clears.

FURTHER OUTLOOK

Current indication are that it will remain unsettled early next week with rain and blustery showers at times along with highs in the mid to high teens.