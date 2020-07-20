This week's Waterford weather forecast

Monday will be a mainly dry day with sunny spells and just isolated light showers, according to Met Éireann.

It will be cloudier at times into the afternoon. Top temperatures 14 to 18 degrees, but possibly a degree or two higher in the southwest. Winds will be light to moderate and northwesterly or variable in direction.

Mostly dry tonight with long clear spells, though isolated showers will still occur. Cloud will tend to increase overnight in the west and northwest, and some mist and fog patches will also develop in places. Another unseasonably cold night, with minimums of 4 to 9 degrees, possibly lower locally in the midlands with a risk of grass frost. Winds will be light southwesterly or variable in direction.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be a cloudier day overall in the north and west with patchy drizzle developing, especially towards evening. It'll stay dry elsewhere, though, with hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, coolest in northern areas, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes but increasing fresh along Atlantic coasts later in the day. Maximum temperatures around or slightly below average with warm and humid nights. Rather cloudy with rain and drizzle at times.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with rain pushing into northwestern areas early in the night and extending eastwards with much of Munster and south Leinster holding dry till dawn. Some mist patches will form in places. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes but remaining fresher on Atlantic coasts.

Wednesday

Cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle to start, affecting most areas during the morning though some southern areas will remain dry with some sunny spells. Becoming drier in the afternoon with more sunny spells developing though some patches of drizzle will continue. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Wednesday night will be generally cloudy with just a few clear spells. Patches of mist and drizzle overnight and feeling humid with lowest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly or variable breezes.

Thursday

A murky start to the day with patches of drizzle and misty conditions but brightening up towards evening when it will be mostly dry. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Friday

A mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Mainly dry till dark with rain arriving from the west. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

Outlook

Some uncertainty for the outlook but current indications for the weekend suggest that the rain will slowly push eastwards on Saturday during the day with most areas dry by evening. Some further outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected on Sunday. Maximum temperatures of high teens to low twenties.