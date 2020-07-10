Met Éireann weather forecast: Summer sunshine for Waterford this weekend

Friday will be mostly dry today with sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

There will be isolated showers, mostly over Ulster this morning and along western coastal counties, with just one or two through the midlands. Cool for this time of year with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

Mainly dry on Saturday with sunny spells and isolated showers along the north coast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, warmest through Munster and Leinster, in a light westerly breeze.

A dry, bright start in the east with sunny spells this Sunday. Cloud thickening further west bringing patchy rain and drizzle to Atlantic coastal counties during the morning. This light rain will slowly edge eastwards through the day, but likely holding dry in the southeast until after dark. A mild day in the east with tempertuares reaching 20 or 21 degrees in any sunshine, typically 16 to 19 degrees elsewhere. Moderate southwesterly winds, fresh to strong on the west coast. Rain extending eastwards to all areas Sunday night. Mild with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.

Outlook

A cloudy, wet start to Monday with rain and drizzle clearing eastwards. Sunny spells and widespread showers following. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Cloudy on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in all areas. Cooler than previous days, with highs of 14 degrees in the northwest to 18 degrees in the southeast. Winds generally staying moderate west to southwest.