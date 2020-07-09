Sunshine for Waterford this weekend, according to latest Met Éireann weather forecast

The weather will be generally dull this Thursday morning with patchy mist, drizzle and low cloud across parts of the south and east, according to Met Éireann.

Sunny spells will develop with a few showers, some heavy, especially over east Leinster and the northwest. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, coolest across the north and northwest, in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Thursday night will be mostly dry with clear spells but some showers will still occur in the east and northwest. Some mist patches will form overnight. A chilly night with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees, possibly dipping lower locally.

Friday

Sunny spells and scattered showers this Friday, some heavy across the northwest. Staying driest across southern counties. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, coolest across northern and Atlantic coasts.

Friday night will be dry with long clear spells, apart from some showers across the northwest. Chilly for early July with lowest temperatures 4 to 9 degrees Celsius in light northerly breezes.

Saturday

A largely dry day across the country with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells, and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 or 20 degrees Celsius (best values across Leinster and the east of Munster), in just light westerly breezes.

Generally dry overnight with clear spells, before patchy rain and drizzle arrives into west and northwest fringes towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees Celsius with mostly light southerly breezes.

Sunday

Current indications suggest it will be mainly dry and mild across much of Munster and Leinster with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius. However, it will be cloudier across the north and west with outbreaks of rain gradually moving in off the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius. Southerly winds will be mostly moderate and fresh up along Atlantic coasts.