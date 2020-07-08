Met Éireann weather forecast for Ireland this Wednesday

Wednesday will remain cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most areas, although it will be dry with some hazy sunshine in the northeast for a time, according to Met Éireann.

A pulse of heavier and more persistent rain will move in from the Atlantic, extending eastwards to affect all areas by late afternoon. Highest temperatures ranging 14 to 17 degrees in a mostly light breeze, with fresh southwest winds developing on the south coast.

Drier and clearer weather will spread across much of Ulster and Connacht tonight but staying damp and misty elsewhere with patchy rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees, coolest in Ulster with just light breezes nationwide.