Met Eireann issues thunderstorm warning for majority of country with 'risk of localised flooding'

Met Eireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for almost all of the country with the exception of Mayo and a handful of counties on the east coast.

The warning, which is valid from midday until 9pm this evening covers Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary.

Met Eireann is warning that scattered thunderstorms will develop through the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding.