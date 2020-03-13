Forecasts show high pressure heading to Ireland next week

High pressure will start to push in over Ireland on Monday but more cloudy and showery weather is in the forecast until Wednesday. That's according to the Weather Alerts Ireland Facebook page.

Tuesday is set to be the warmest where temperatures could reach 15 degrees but a band of rain looks to cross the country after that.

From Wednesday onwards the high pressure looks to deepen and position itself over Ireland. This will allow sunny and settled weather to dominate the forecast.

As this high pressure sits over Ireland it will allow easterly winds to push over Ireland making it feel colder than normal.

Next weekend looks to be very cold with that dropping temperatures well below zero overnight countrywide with windchill down to -7 in parts.

The is uncertainty past next weekend whether the high pressure will dominate but there is a chance of more low pressure pushing in brining more wind and rain.