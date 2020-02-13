Waterford's Mount Congreve on high alert as Storm Dennis approaches

Mount Congreve in Waterford is on high alert as Storm Dennis approaches Ireland this weekend.

Mount Congreve gardens is due to reopen this Friday, but will remain closed if "severe weather warnings" are in place by Met Éireann.

Met Éireann is forecasting significantly unsettled weather from Storm Dennis. "Storm Dennis will bring a wet and windy day on Saturday with strong southerly winds and widespread heavy rain bringing a risk of flooding. Temperatures during the day will reach 7 to 11 degrees and will fall overnight to between plus 1 and plus 3 degrees as the rain breaks up somewhat and skies clear. There will be widespread showers through the night," according to Met Éireann.

"The effects of Storm Dennis will continue to generate strong to near gale southwest to west winds on Sunday. It will turn cooler with daytime temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, with showers turning wintry on higher ground in the west, further east will stay mostly dry. Scattered showers continuing overnight on Sunday with some turning to sleet or possibly snow in the north and northwest. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees."