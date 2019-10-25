Waterford Halloween event cancelled over the weather

Spraoi's performance of Wicked Woods in Waterford has been cancelled for Friday due to heavy rain.

The event at Carriganore Woods beside the WIT Sports Arena will go ahead on Saturday with the matinee starting at 2pm and the evening performance at 6pm. There will also be a performance on at 6pm on Sunday.

The woods will be inhabited by Spraoi characters and creations, with light, sound, effects, creatures and live performance. The Wicked Woods is a premier Halloween attraction, suitable of adults and children with a matinee opening for smaller children.