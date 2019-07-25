Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Éireann for the rest of the week and the weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week and the weekend from Met Eireann is for a lot of dry weather for Friday and the weekend, but some scattered showers will occur.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for the day to start mostly dry in the north and east with bright or sunny spells.

However, it will start cloudy with rain and drizzle in the south and west. The rain will slowly extend further eastwards but turn more showery during the afternoon with just isolated showers in the east and scattered showers in the west and south with some bright spells breaking through.

It will be warm, humid and breezy with top temperatures of 19 to 25 degrees in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds, strong along west and southwest coasts.

Dry in most areas on Thursday night, with clear spells, but some scattered showers will develop, mostly in Munster and Connacht. Still very mild, with minimum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees, in mostly moderate south to southeast winds, veering south to southwest. Winds will be fresh to strong in coastal areas.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/YQggfv78oF — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 24, 2019

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday is for the day to be dry in many areas, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but some scattered showers will occur, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties. Fresher than previous days, with maximum temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east.

Winds mostly moderate southwesterly, but strong along west and northwest coasts. Mostly dry overnight, with clear spells and minimum temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a good deal of dry weather over the weekend, with occasional sunny spells, but some scattered showers also, especially on Sunday, when a few of them may be heavy, in parts of Munster and Connacht. Temperatures still close to normal, or a little above, with maximum values of 18 to 21 degrees. Winds mostly light, northwesterly or variable, backing westerly or variable by Sunday. Some mist patches possible both nights in slack winds.