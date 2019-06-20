Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to turn drier towards the weekend but returning to changeable as next week approaches.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for sunshine and scattered showers with some of the showers heavy and possibly thundery in places in the early afternoon. The showers will become increasingly isolated in the evening with long sunny spells developing in most areas. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees in moderate southwest or west winds.

Becoming mostly dry overnight on Thursday night, with clear spells and just isolated showers near Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light, variable winds, with some mist forming.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland is for good sunshine to start the day on Friday, but cloud will build up in many areas in the afternoon and there is the chance of a few light showers breaking out. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in moderate southerly winds. Largely dry overnight, but a few isolated showers. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation

forecast in 6 hours intervals:https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here:https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/NldviuwgOH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 19, 2019

According to Met Eireann, it looks set to be mostly dry on Saturday, with spells of hazy sunshine. Close and humid with top temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate southeast winds. Showery rain will develop on the southwest coast overnight, but mostly dry elsewhere. Humid overnight with lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.

The current indications for the weather for Sunday suggests that it will be mostly cloudy on with some rain. The best of any dry, bright weather is likely in the north and east of the country first thing but rain over Munster and west Connacht is set to become more widespread in the afternoon and evening, with some heavy falls in southern areas. Staying close and humid with highs of 16 to 20 degrees, in moderate easterly winds. Widespread rain or showers overnight, heavy and possibly thundery in places.