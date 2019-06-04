Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for it to be fresh and cool for the time of year with some bright or sunny spells most days, but very showery overall.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for rain over Munster and south Leinster will extend in to Ulster and Connacht this morning. A Status Yellow Weather Warning is in place for 11 counties. The rain will be heaviest and persistent over Leinster and east Ulster, bringing a risk of spot flooding. Showers with brighter breaks will develop over west Connacht and much of Munster this afternoon. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate northwest breezes.

The persistent, and at times heavy, rain will continue over eastern and northern areas tonight. Shower with dry spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures 6 to 9 degrees, in moderate northwest breezes.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m … …https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 … … pic.twitter.com/PnG3n0Yhpg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 4, 2019

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for rain over Ulster to slowly ease, continuing patchy in nature through the day. Through the rest of the country there'll be showers developing with sunny spells in between, the showers a little more frequent and heavy in Munster. Highest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Clear spells overnight on Wednesday, but some showers in places too, a few heavy. Cool, lowest temperatures 4 to 7 degrees, in light variable breezes. A few patches of mist around dawn also.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a bright, fresh day, with sunny spells and showers. The showers are likely to be heaviest and most frequent over south Munster, south Leinster and also in the northwest of the country, with a risk of some hail and thundery downpours. Top temperatures 12 to 15 degrees. Moderate northwest breezes will be fresh on parts of the Atlantic Seaboard. Some further showers over north and northwestern areas overnight, but drying out elsewhere, with clear skies and slack variable breezes. Cool, lowest temperatures 4 to 7 degrees.

Another showery day in store on Friday, but some bright or short sunny spells also. Some of the showers will turn heavy, with a few thundery downpours likely at times too. Top temperatures 12 to 16 degrees, in moderate west to northwest breezes.