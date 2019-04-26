UPDATE: Status RED Met Éireann Storm Hannah weather warning extended

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

UPDATE: Status RED Met Éireann Storm Hannah weather warning extended

UPDATE: Status RED Met Éireann Storm Hannah weather warning extended

Met Éireann has issued Status Red wind warnings for counties Clare and Kerry as Storm Hannah is set to bring "violent gusts" of wind up to 150 km/h.

The Red warning for Clare is from 8 pm to 11 pm on Friday night and the Red warning for Kerry is valid from 6 pm to 8 pm. 

There are weather warnings covering much of the country for Storm Hannah.

Status Orange warnings are in place for all of Munster and Galway while Laois, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford have a Yellow wind warning.

Shannon Airport in Clare tweeted a notice earlier today asking passengers to check their flight status with the relevant airline before making their way to the airport during Storm Hannah.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said the National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management team has been in contact with local authorities associated with Storm Hannah warnings.

He has shared a public safety message to stay away from coastal areas and ESB Network staff are on hand in preparation for power outages across the country.