UPDATE: Status RED Met Éireann Storm Hannah weather warning extended

Met Éireann has issued Status Red wind warnings for counties Clare and Kerry as Storm Hannah is set to bring "violent gusts" of wind up to 150 km/h.

The Red warning for Clare is from 8 pm to 11 pm on Friday night and the Red warning for Kerry is valid from 6 pm to 8 pm.

There are weather warnings covering much of the country for Storm Hannah.

Status Orange warnings are in place for all of Munster and Galway while Laois, Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford have a Yellow wind warning.

Status RED-Wind Warning for Kerry

Northwesterly winds, associated with Storm Hannah, will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h in places this evening between 6pm and 8pm.

Valid from 18:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr until 20:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr-2019 pic.twitter.com/gzJDXzlThG April 26, 2019

Status RED - Wind Warning for Clare

Northwesterly winds, associated with Storm Hannah, will reach mean speeds in excess of 80 km/h with violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h for a time this evening.



Valid from 20:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr-2019 until 23:00 hours Fri, 26-Apr-2019 pic.twitter.com/in33m0y5my — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019

Shannon Airport in Clare tweeted a notice earlier today asking passengers to check their flight status with the relevant airline before making their way to the airport during Storm Hannah.

A RED Wind Warning has been specifically issued by @MetEireann for Co Clare for #StormHannah Please keep up-to-date with weather warnings, ensure you are prepared for potentially damaging gusts! Be safe and do not take risks in such extreme winds!

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said the National Directorate Fire and Emergency Management team has been in contact with local authorities associated with Storm Hannah warnings.

He has shared a public safety message to stay away from coastal areas and ESB Network staff are on hand in preparation for power outages across the country.