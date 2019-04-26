Irish weather forecast: Met Éireann weather forecast for the weekend

TODAY - FRIDAY, APRIL 26

Wet for a time this morning with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain, but drying out gradually, though staying mostly cloudy. Further outbreaks of rain will arrive from the southwest later this afternoon. Mostly moderate west to southwest winds will back southerly this evening, becoming strong to near gale and gusty over southern parts of the province with gales developing along the southeast coast. Top temperatures 9 to 12 degrees. Wet and increasingly windy tonight, especially over the southern half of the province with outbreaks of rain continuing. The rain will turn persistent and heavy overnight. Cyclonic variable winds, up to gale force in the southeast, will veer northwest overnight, increasing fresh to strong and gusty in all parts of the province, with gale force and gusty winds in southern parts.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

A wet and windy start to tomorrow Saturday with fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds. The rain will gradually clear out northeastwards in the morning and it will brighten up during the afternoon with sunny spells and isolated showers. Northwesterly winds will gradually moderate by evening. Highs of 9 or 12 degrees. Mainly dry with clear spells at first, but cloud will gradually thicken from the southwest and patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in parts of Munster and Connacht overnight. Lows of 2 to 7 degrees, coldest in Ulster where clear spells will persist the longest. Mist and fog patches will form in the mainly light breezes.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Sunday will be a mainly cloudy and misty day with patchy light rain and drizzle. Some limited brighter intervals are possible towards evening. It will be a little milder than recent days, with highs of 11 to 16 degrees, coolest along the east coast. Light southeast or variable breezes. Continuing mainly cloudy and misty with occasional rain or drizzle. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in mainly light southeasterly breezes.