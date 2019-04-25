WEATHER WARNING: Storm Hannah officially named as severe gales set to hit Ireland

Met Eireann has officially named an approaching weather system as Storm Hannah that is expected to bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night.

At present at Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Kerry and Cork from 6pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday but more warnings could be put in place today.

#StormHannah has been named by @MetEireann. The storm will bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night, with strong winds also expected for southern parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/esuddjvNyP — Met Office (@metoffice) April 25, 2019

Met Eireann warned earlier this week in an advisory that with many trees now in leaf, this system has the potential to result in trees down leading to power outages and dangerous driving conditions.

