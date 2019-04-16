Ireland weather forecast: Temperatures set to sore for Easter Bank Holiday weekend

The early weather forecast for Ireland for Easter is for temperatures to sore to 20 degrees and above as the weather gets much milder after a wet and windy start to the week.

According to Met Eireann temperatures will rise throughout the week and on Good Friday afternoon, temperatures are expected to range from 15 degrees along exposed coasts to as high as 18 to 20 degrees elsewhere.

According to Met Eireann's UK forecasting partner, the UK Met Office, the rest of the Easter weekend is looking to be mainly dry and warm, though there is still some uncertainty in the forecast as to how cloudy it will be.