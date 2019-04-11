Ireland Weather Forecast - Wet and windy weather in the forecast for the weekend

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Éireann says that the settled weather is set to come to an end with wet and windy weather on the way this weekend.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Thursday says it will continue mainly dry with good sunshine at times though cloudier skies with occasional patchy drizzle persisting across the west. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Thursday night is forecast to be mostly dry with some clear spells. Winds will be light variable or southeasterly with some mist or fog patches forming Minimum temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, the dry conditions continue through Friday with more bright or sunny spells but cloud will increase from the west with just a few light showers. Top temperatures will be 9 to 13 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds freshening later and increasing strong near Atlantic coasts.

According to Met Eireann, cloud will increase from the west on Friday night with outbreaks of rain pushing into Atlantic coastal counties but staying mostly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be around 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty southeasterly winds.

The weather forecast says that Saturday will become windy as southeast winds further increase fresh to strong. The east is likely to stay mostly dry with rain pushing into western counties. It will turn cooler with top temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Overnight the rain in the west is likely to spread further eastwards. It will remain windy with lowest temperatures of around 3 to 7 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will likely continue cloudy and windy with rain in the west and outbreaks of rain further east. It will stay cool with top temperatures of around 7 to 10 degrees. Sunday night will continue windy with the risk of rain turning persistent or heavy.

Current indications suggest that Monday will start windy with the risk of persistent or heavy rain but later winds are likely to moderate and rain easing.

