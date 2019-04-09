Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for some frost and fog at night with the weather staying mainly dry and settled during the days with temperatures falling back again at the weekend.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for any frost or fog to clear quickly in the morning leaving a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. However, there is the chance of a few showers developing during the afternoon in the southwest and west. Maximum temperatures 10 to 15 degrees, in light southeasterly or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday night will be dry, with variable cloud cover. Temperatures will fall to freezing or a little below where clear spells occur, especially in parts of Leinster, with some frost. Temperatures in cloudier areas will range 2 to 6 degrees. Patches of mist and fog will develop also, in light winds.

7 day forecast Precipitation and Pressure charts in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/TEPc6I12qS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 9, 2019

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann says it will be mainly dry, with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells, but a few isolated light showers may occur. Winds will be light, southeasterly or variable and patches of mist and fog are likely overnight in near calm conditions. Some frost also, especially in the eastern half of the country, where breaks in cloud occur. Minimum temperatures 0 to 4 degrees.

According to Met Eireann there will be little change on Friday and Saturday. Mainly dry, settled conditions continuing, with bright or sunny spells at times and just a small chance of a few isolated light showers, especially in the western half of the country. Winds will be mostly moderate southeasterly, but it will become windy along Atlantic coasts by Saturday, with fresh to strong southeasterly winds developing there. Maximum temperatures on Friday 10 to 13 degrees, but Saturday will be colder, with maximum values of 8 to 10 degrees. Nights will be cool, with minimum temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, but frost is unlikely.

Met Eireann says there is still some uncertainty for Sunday, but current indications suggest that it will remain dry and bright in most areas, but rain may develop in the southwest later in the day, possibly also in western parts of Connacht. Quite a cold day, in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds. Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees.