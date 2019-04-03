Met Éireann Irish weather forecast for the weekend

There will be a cold start on Friday with outbreaks of showery rain over the east in the early morning. There will be clearer, brighter conditions with isolated showers elsewhere.

The rain will become more widespread, moving over the north and west as the day goes on, with isolated showers elsewhere and bright or sunny spells.

Maximum afternoon temperatures reaching 8 to 11 degrees, highest in the west where the best of the drier, brighter weather will be.

Further showery rain will then arrive on the east coast early on Friday night and will push westwards to affect most areas over the course of Friday night. Lows of 1 to 6 degrees. Winds will be mainly light easterly or northeasterly, at times fresher on exposed coasts.

Saturday will start with some rain over Munster, dry and bright elsewhere but overall Saturday will be a drier, brighter and milder day for most of the country.

The rain looks to die out as the day progresses with sunny spells developing. Mild with highs of 10 to 14 degrees, highest in the west while the moderate easterly wind will keep it cooler on the east coast.

A mostly dry and bright day with sunny spells on Sunday according to Met Éireann. There will be a risk of one or two showers affecting the east and south coasts.

Winds will be mostly moderate easterly but will be fresher at times on exposed coasts. Temperatures around normal with highs of 12 to 14 degrees, highest in the west and again, the easterly breeze will keep it cooler along the east coast.

The easterly flow looks set to continue into the early days of next week bringing a mix of dry bright weather and showers. The showers will be most prevalent over eastern counties.

Monday looks to be the mildest day with highs of 13 to 16 degrees, winds will become fresher on Tuesday bringing temperatures back to between 11 and 14 degrees.