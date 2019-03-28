Ireland weather forecast: Odds cut on 2019 having the hottest day ever in Ireland

The weather for summer 2019 looks set to be scorching as bookmakers are cutting the odds on this year seeing the record highest temperature in Ireland being broken.

BoyleSports are just 2/1 from 3/1 for Ireland’s highest ever temperature of 33.3 degrees in the year of 1887, to be broken this year.

The bookmaker is also offering odds of 2/1 that April 2019 will break its all-time hottest day in the month. That record currently stands at 25.8 degrees. The highest temperature recorded in Ireland last April was 20 degrees.

The coldest ever temperature recorded in April is as low as -7.7 C and BoyleSports offer 14/1 for the record to be broken. They are also offering 7/1 for April 2018 record of -5.3 C to be broken.

It looks like Ireland might run out of sun cream this year if BoyleSports have predicted their markets correctly as they are just 5/6 from 11/10 for Ireland to surpass its record high temperature in 2018 of 32 degrees.

BoyleSports have priced up June to be the month the highest temperature will be recorded at just 11/8 with July the second favourite at 6/4.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson of BoyleSports said: “It was great to have such a lovely hot summer last year and after a mild winter, the 2/1 for Ireland to break the record of 33.3 looks pretty generous and we have had a lot of support for this.

She added: “There has also been some interest in last year’s highest temperature of 32 C being surpassed as we have had to slice the price from 11/10 into 5/6”.