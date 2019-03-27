Weather forecast for the weekend from Met Éireann

Met Éireann's latest weekend weather forecast predicts cooler daytime temperatures with some rain possible on Saturday morning.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day, with patchy drizzle in places, mainly in Atlantic coastal counties and over northern areas.

"However, pockets of bright weather will occur over parts of Leinster and east Munster. Highs of 11 to 14 C., in moderate southwest breezes. Misty and mostly cloudy on Friday night, with patches of light drizzle in places and a spell of persistent rain will gradually feed down across the country, from the northwest. Lows of 3 to 6 C," Met Éireann said.

The national forecaster added: "It will be fresher and much cooler over the weekend in a northwest breeze, with highs of just 7 to 10 C., both days."

"Early rain on Saturday morning over south Leinster and Munster clearing quickly. There will be bright weather generally, with sunny spells developing and then dry apart from a few isolated showers."

"It will be bright again on Sunday with a mix of sunny spells and cloudy periods and dry apart from the odd light shower. Cold each night, with lows of -1 to plus 2 C., with a widespread frost and possibly some patches of mist and fog also."