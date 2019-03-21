Irish weather forecast: Met Éireann weekend weather forecast

Met Éireann is forecasting a largely dry and bright weekend ahead with just scattered showers. Temperatures will be above 10 degrees but people can expect some frosts and dipping temperatures overnight.

It will be windy and cloudy to start on Friday morning in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. The day will be mostly dry, with just scattered patches of mist and drizzle, but rain will become widespread later in the morning.

Then drier, brighter weather will spread from the west later in the afternoon, with sunny spells developing in many places by early evening. Winds will become moderate southwest to west in the clearance, with afternoon temperatures of about 9 to 11 degrees.

It will be cold on Friday night with clear periods and well-scattered showers in northern and northwestern counties, dry elsewhere with clear periods. Overnight lows of 0 to 3 degrees Celsius and a sharp frost and some mist or fog patches in southern areas.

Saturday will be a cool, mostly dry and bright day with sunny spells and just the very odd shower in northern counties. Winds light and afternoon highs of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. It will again be cold on Saturday night with widespread sharp to severe frost away from northern areas and patchy mist or fog in light winds. Overnight lows will range from -2 to +2 degrees Celsius, coldest in the south midlands.

Sunday will be rather cool, dry and bright in most places, with frost, mist and fog clearing during the morning. Cloudier in northern counties with some showery outbreaks of rain developing in these areas during the day. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius. Some frost in southern counties on Sunday night with temperatures falling to 1 or 2 degrees Celsius, but cloudier skies further north should prevent significant frost, but some patchy mist and fog may form.