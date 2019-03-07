Weather forecast for the weekend from Met Éireann

Met Éireann is predicting a sustained period of unsettled, windy and cold weather continuing through this weekend and into next week.

It will be dry at first on Friday but cloud will build from the west during the morning bringing outbreaks of rain. The rain may fall as sleet or snow for a time on high ground in eastern parts before clearing to bright or sunny spells and isolated showers during the late afternoon. Highs of 8 to 11 Celsius, mildest in the south. Southwest breezes will increase moderate to fresh and gusty with the onset of the rain then veer westerly with the clearance. Winds will be strong at times near the south coast.

Remaining rain will clear east early Friday night with just a few showers following on Atlantic coasts. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Saturday will be a blustery day. A band of showery rain will move eastwards across the country, falling as sleet or even snow in places, especially on high ground in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Becoming cold on Saturday night with rain turning wintry with temperatures between 1 and 4 degrees.

Sunday is looking to be a very cold and blustery day. Some uncertainty for the moment, but there is potential for a spell of wet and windy weather. Highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds. Frost may be widespread on Sunday night, according to Met Éireann.

Current indications are that early next week will continue unsettled with wet and windy weather at times and some wintry showers. Staying cold and blustery generally.