Weather forecast for Monday from Met Eireann

A bitterly cold spell of weather looks set to continue into Monday, March 4, according to Met Eireann.

Snow has fallen in many parts of the country on Sunday with heavy accumulations in many areas, especially over high ground.

A status yellow snow-ice warning for much of the country came into effect at noon on Sunday and remains in place until 8am on Monday.

Monday looks to be another unsettled day with Met Eireann saying "showery rain will extend eastwards over the country on Monday morning, followed by a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers."

"Some of the showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Top temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty west to southwest winds."

Showers will become confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight on Monday and many places will be dry and clear for the night. Lows of 1 to 3 degrees with frost in places.

Tuesday will see a few showers during the day but a good deal of dry, bright and sunny weather through the morning and afternoon.

Highs of 9 or 10 degrees. Rain will spread northwards during the evening and night, with heavy falls of rain and local spot flooding.