Irish weather forecast for the week ahead from Met Éireann

Met Éireann's latest forecast predicts continued dry and mild conditions for most of the coming week.

Monday will be dry today with spells of hazy sunshine, although mist and fog may linger along southeast coasts. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 17 degrees, coolest along the coast. Winds will be light to moderate, from the southeast or variable.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells, but it will be cold, with minimum temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees. There will be a risk of frost and patches of mist or fog developing. Winds will be light and variable.

Once early mist and fog patches clear, it will be a dry and sunny day on Tuesday with little cloud. Some mist or fog may linger along southeast coasts, however. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with light southeast or variable breezes.

Tuesday night will be dry with clear spells. Lows of 2 to 7 degrees, coldest in the east and northeast. Mist and fog patches will return in the light south to southeast breezes.

Wednesday will be dry with bright or sunny spells once early mist and fog patches clear. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, possibly reaching 16 degrees in parts of the mid-west, dependent on sunshine. Variable cloud and clear spells with a few spots of drizzle overnight. Lows of 3 to 7 Celsius in light southerly or variable breezes. Mist and fog patches also.

Cloud with a little patchy drizzle will extend eastwards over the country during Thursday morning followed by drier, clearer and sunnier intervals from the west. Maximum temperatures will range 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes. Dry and cold in the east overnight with clear spells and lows of 1 to 4 degrees. Cloudier and milder in the west with patchy rain and drizzle and lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy or becoming cloudy with rain in the west turning persistent and extending eastwards later in the day. Some heavy bursts are possible. Afternoon highs of 10 to 13 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes.

Current indications suggest generally unsettled conditions will prevail from next weekend. Periods of wet and windy weather will alternate with sunshine and showers, some heavy, with an increased risk of hail and thunder. Winds will be predominantly south to southwest in direction with temperatures falling back close to normal. Though nights will be cool, no significant frost is expected at this stage.