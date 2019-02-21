Weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the very mild weather to continue for the rest of the week, into the weekend and early next week.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Thursday is for a mostly dry and blustery day, but a little drizzle or mist may occur along south and west coasts. There will be a good deal of cloud overall but with a few bright spells breaking through at times. South to southeast winds mostly moderate to fresh in strength but winds fresh to strong and gusty in parts of the south and west. Becoming increasingly windy by evening time in the southwest and west. Mild with highs of 11 to 14 degrees. High Seas with a risk of some coastal flooding.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Friday is for some light rain or drizzle at times but with a good deal of dry weather. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Saturday is for occasional light rain or drizzle, but often dry. Highs of 12 to 14 degrees in southerly breezes.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Sunday is for it to be a dry day with broken sunshine. Highest temperatures again in the region of 12 to 14 degrees.