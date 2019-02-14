Weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for the comings days says that temperatures will reach as high as 15 degrees in the coming days with plenty of dry weather, however, there will be some patchy rain at times in places.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Thursday says that it will be a mild and dry day countrywide, with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny intervals. Top temperatures will range 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate south to southeast breezes, which will be fresh to strong near coasts.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Thursday night says that it will be dry in most areas however a little patchy drizzle or mist possibly showing up along southern and western coasts. It will be a mild night with minimum temperatures between 5 and 9 degrees Celsius with a mostly moderate south to southeast breeze but increasing fresh or strong at times along Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Friday is for patchy rain to edge in across parts of the southwest, west and northwest but it will be dry elsewhere with sunny spells. Very mild for February with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Patchy outbreaks of rain across the west and north of the country overnight but largely dry elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Saturday is that it will be rather cloudy across Munster, Connacht and west Ulster with occasional rain or drizzle. Mostly dry elsewhere with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southerly breezes. Persistent rain developing across the western half of the country overnight but it is expected to hold dry further east. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees in strong southeasterly winds.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for Sunday says that current indications suggest rain along the west coast Sunday morning will slowly extend eastwards across the country through the course of the day. However many eastern and northeastern counties holding dry until evening time. Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 9 and 12 degrees in a mostly moderate southwest breeze but increasing fresh at times along coasts. Turning cooler overnight as rain clears with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.