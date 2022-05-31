Further funding allocated to Waterford Sports Clubs

Waterford Fine Gael Senator John Cummins has warmly welcomed the news that a further eight Waterford sports clubs have been successful in their appeals under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Senator Cummins said:

"This funding is for clubs who were deemed to have had errors or omissions in their original applications but were afforded the opportunity to submit clarification documents.

"This was a new measure introduced by my Fine Gael colleague, former Minister for Sport Brendan Griffin. In the past these clubs and organisations would have had their applications ruled invalid. I was delighted to assist and advise some of these clubs with getting the required documentation in time for the appeal date."

The successful appeals were:

Waterford Butler Community Centre - Butler Community Centre - Fencing and Pitch Upgrade - Soccer - 39,778.85

Waterford Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club - Greens Mowers and Fairway Dressing - Golf - 13,017.49

Waterford - Clashmore Ramblers FC - Machinery - Soccer - 6,564.44

Waterford - Dungarvan Boxing Club - Mezzanine floor for gym extension - Boxing - 19,889.82

Waterford - Dunmore East Woods and Park Trust - Outdoor Exercise Equipment for Community Park - Multi-Sport - 17,786.28

Waterford - Kilmacthomas A.F.C. - Club house development - Athletics - 22,915.46

Waterford - Melleray Glen Rovers GAA Club - Drain, level and develop playing pitch - Gaelic Games - 67,833.05

Waterford - St Saviours AFC St Saviours Fc - Astroturf Pitch and Floodlighting - Soccer - 94,001.69

"As someone who is a qualified Physical Education teacher and someone who has been involved in many sporting organisations across Waterford, I fully understand the value of sport and physical activity for all our citizens, particularly our younger ones.

"Every piece of research shows that physical activity is good for our mental and physical wellbeing and that is why grants like these to such a wide array of sporting organisations is so welcome.

"The work that these clubs do on the ground within our communities is vitally important."

€6.14m has been allocated to 108 different applicants following the conclusion of the appeals process for the 2020 round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme.

Senator Cummins concluded by saying:

"This funding helps promote many of our clubs, while also making them more accessible to everyone in our community, ensuring all can participate in sport and interact with our community if they wish to do so.

"I am looking forward to seeing the progress these clubs will make with the additional funds and I wish them the best in the important role they continue to play in our society."