Teen injured and four arrested in Waterford

File Photo
Gardaí have arrested four men in their teens following an aggravated burglary at a property in Templars Hall, Waterford, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
A male, aged in his teens, was later taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The four arrested men were taken to Waterford Garda Station where they were later charged.
They are scheduled to appear before Waterford District Court at a later date.
Investigations ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.