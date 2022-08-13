'Really excited about the challenge' - Davy Fitzgerald returns to 'give it a good shot' with Waterford

"The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and their hurling. It’s a big task ahead of us and I want to get everything as right as I possibly can." PIC: Sportsfile
Davy Fitzgerald said he is "looking forward to going back" to manage Waterford senior hurlers again after he was confirmed as the new Déise boss this week.
The 51-year-old, who last managed Waterford from 2008 to 2011, returns to the dugout with the county he won a Munster title with in 2010.
While speaking with Des Cahill on Morning Ireland, the former Clare and Wexford manager said: "I was lucky to have been involved between playing and managing for over 30 years. Last year was a bit strange, not being involved with any fellas team at a high level.
"I got work with RTÉ on The Sunday Game, which was different. It was nice to have that change and see things from a different light. I certainly enjoyed my time in Cork [Camogie] anyway.
"There was a committee put together in Waterford. We got together and had a chat a number of days ago.
"I couldn't believe how thorough they were. It was a few hours of a meeting and they went into every detail. It was exciting because I love people asking me good hurling questions and from both sides was pretty much the same."
Fitzgerald said he has yet to "look at a backroom team yet" but he wants "a nice bit of Waterford involvement" in "the best possible team" he can get.
He added: "The Déise fans are very passionate. They love their team and their hurling. It’s a big task ahead of us and I want to get everything as right as I possibly can.
"It’s going to be tough but that’s what you want. I’d like to think we’ll stand up toe-to-toe and give it a good shot with anyone.
"I have to go in and assess a few things but I’m really excited about the challenge.
"The last time I went in I probably got to work with some of the greatest players Waterford ever had. The only thing was a few of them were coming to the end of their career.
"I started my inter-county [management] career down there and we didn’t do too bad. I’m looking forward to going back there and having a right cut at it again."
