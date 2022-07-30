MATCH PREVIEW (FAI Cup): St Patrick's Athletic v Waterford FC

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile
PREVIEW
Waterford FC face FAI Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park on Sunday in the first round of this year's competition. Kick-off is at 3pm.
The Blues have a difficult FAI Cup first round fixture against St Pat's this weekend as they will look to pull off a shock away victory against the 2021 cup champions.
Blues return to action this Sunday away to St Patrick’s Athletic in the https://t.co/JSNGAwLO2j FAI Cup.— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) July 25, 2022
Match tickets available online now: https://t.co/MWHXo20WqV#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/dWip7TsNvm
The Saints go into the game in high spirits after defeating Slovenian side NŠ Mura on penalties in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Waterford suffered a 2-1 loss to Longford Town in their most recent First Division outing and have also lost key player Cian Kavanagh after the striker signed for Derry City.
Odds will be heavily against the Blues but can Danny Searle's side produce a cup shock? All will unfold in Sunday's FAI Cup clash.
2022 Goalscorers
Phoenix Patterson - 12
Louis Britton - 10
Junior Quitirna - 5
Cian Kavanagh - 5
Shane Griffin - 4
Roland Idowu - 3
Callum Stringer - 2
Tunmise Sobowale - 2
Wassim Aouachria - 2
Eddie Nolan - 2
Louis Britton - 1
George Forrest - 1
WHERE TO WATCH
The match will kick-off at 3pm in Richmond Park, Dublin on Sunday, July 31.
LAST MEETING (PREMIER DIVISION)
19 Nov 2021 | Waterford FC 0-0 St Patrick's Athletic
MATCH ODDS
St Patrick's Athletic 2/7
Draw 15/4
Waterford FC 7/1
