30 Jul 2022

MATCH PREVIEW (FAI Cup): St Patrick's Athletic v Waterford FC

Waterford FC manager Danny Searle. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

30 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

PREVIEW

Waterford FC face FAI Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park on Sunday in the first round of this year's competition. Kick-off is at 3pm.

The Blues have a difficult FAI Cup first round fixture against St Pat's this weekend as they will look to pull off a shock away victory against the 2021 cup champions.

The Saints go into the game in high spirits after defeating Slovenian side NŠ Mura on penalties in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Waterford suffered a 2-1 loss to Longford Town in their most recent First Division outing and have also lost key player Cian Kavanagh after the striker signed for Derry City.

Odds will be heavily against the Blues but can Danny Searle's side produce a cup shock? All will unfold in Sunday's FAI Cup clash.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 5

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Shane Griffin - 4

Roland Idowu - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Wassim Aouachria - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

George Forrest - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 3pm in Richmond Park, Dublin on Sunday, July 31.

LAST MEETING (PREMIER DIVISION)

19 Nov 2021 | Waterford FC 0-0 St Patrick's Athletic

MATCH ODDS

St Patrick's Athletic 2/7

Draw 15/4

Waterford FC 7/1

