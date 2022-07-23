Waterford v Cork: Time and TV schedule

Waterford manager Derek Lyons. PIC: Sportsfile
Waterford take on Cork in the All-Ireland Camogie semi-final in Croke Park today (Saturday, July 23).
The Déise ladies defeated Limerick on a scoreline of 3-16 to 1-12 to secure their place in this weekend's semi-final. Galway and Kilkenny will contest the other last-four tie.
TIME
The first semi-final (Waterford v Cork) will throw-in at 3.15pm. The second semi-final (Galway v Kilkenny) will throw-in at 5.30pm. Both games will be played in Croke Park.
TV SCHEDULE
Both camogie semi-finals will be live on RTÉ2 with coverage starting at 2.45pm.
