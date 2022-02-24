Search

24 Feb 2022

Amazing picture of Waterford's county hurling champions over 100 years ago

Shamrock Hurling Club, Ferrybank, Waterford. Senior County Champions, 1915-16 PIC: National Library via @IrelandInColour/Twitter

24 Feb 2022 11:53 AM

An incredible colourised photograph of Waterford county hurling champions in 1916 has been shared on Twitter.

In the year of the Easter Rising in the GPO, Shamrock Hurling Club from Ferrybank were crowned Senior County Champions in Waterford.

Posting to the Ireland In Colour Twitter account which he is curating this month, Ian Hannigan said here they are "in all their glory."

He also revealed in that year, Shamrock Hurling Club beat the Young Irelands by 5-0 to 3-3.

Ireland in Colour is a project reimagining Ireland's history with colourised versions of old photographs. It is curated by a different person every month.

Earlier this month, Ian posted:

He continues to post incredible pictures from Waterford every day. You can check the feed out HERE.

