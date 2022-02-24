Amazing picture of Waterford's county hurling champions over 100 years ago

An incredible colourised photograph of Waterford county hurling champions in 1916 has been shared on Twitter.

In the year of the Easter Rising in the GPO, Shamrock Hurling Club from Ferrybank were crowned Senior County Champions in Waterford.

Posting to the Ireland In Colour Twitter account which he is curating this month, Ian Hannigan said here they are "in all their glory."

He also revealed in that year, Shamrock Hurling Club beat the Young Irelands by 5-0 to 3-3.

Ireland in Colour is a project reimagining Ireland's history with colourised versions of old photographs. It is curated by a different person every month.

Earlier this month, Ian posted:

Hi everyone! Ian Hannigan here from @TimelessColours & I'm honoured to take the helm of Old Ireland in Colour, thank you John! I'll share my colourised images (both old & new) of my native #Waterford taken mostly by A.H. Poole during times of great change, plus a few surprises pic.twitter.com/7dIsz8XsJX — Old Ireland in Colour Takeover / Timeless Colours (@irelandincolour) January 27, 2022

He continues to post incredible pictures from Waterford every day. You can check the feed out HERE.