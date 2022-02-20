Waterford FC announce new loan signing from top English club

New Waterford signing Kevin Joshua
Waterford FC have unveiled the signing of a new centre back from across the Irish Sea.
Left-footed Kevin Joshua joins on loan from former English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion. Waterford have said Joshua "adds depth to the Blues squad."
✍️ Waterford FC is delighted to announce the loan signing of Kevin Joshua from @WBA.— Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 18, 2022
The highly-rated left-footed centre back joins until June and adds depth to the Blues squad.
Full story https://t.co/LbgVgylY0D#WaterfordFC pic.twitter.com/FscK3u8Ob7
Kevin is a Dubliner standing at 6ft 6 and adds a serious presence to the Blues defence. He joined West Brom last year and has also spent time on loan at Kettering Town.
Speaking to WaterfordFC.ie, Kevin said he is "very excited to join Waterford on loan."
“The Gaffer explained how I will fit into his team, the systems and club’s ambition moving forward. I genuinely felt this is the right move at this time in my career.
“I can’t wait to get going and I will give everything to the club, its fans and the people of Waterford.”
