Search

24 Jan 2022

Ballygunner hurl to All-Ireland final

Former Offaly hurler helps Ballygunner to club All-Ireland final

Action from Ballygunner's semi-final against Slaughtneil of Derry Pic: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

24 Jan 2022 12:06 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Waterford champions Ballygunner made their way to the All-Ireland Senior Club All-Ireland hurling final on Sunday.

Ballygunner overcame Slaughtneil of Derry on a 2-19 to 1-17 scoreline in Parnell Park to set up a final date with Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale who reached the final after a late TJ Reid goal.

Ballygunner: Stephen O'Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Barry Coughlan, Tadhg Foley; Shane O'Sullivan, Philip Mahony, Ronan Power; Conor Sheahan (0-02), Paddy Leavey; Pauric Mahony (0-02, 0-02f), Mikey Mahony (0-01), Peter Hogan (0-03); Dessie Hutchinson (0-04), Kevin Mahony (0-04), Billy O'Keeffe (2-03, 0-01f).

Subs: None.

Waterford native makes shortlist for £10,000 UK writing prize

Slaughtneil: Oisin O'Doherty; Karl McKaigue, Sean Cassidy, Paul McNeill; Gerald Bradley; Meehaul McGrath, Conor McAllister, Shane McGuigan (1-00); Cormac O'Doherty (0-07, 0-06f), Christopher McKaigue; Se McGuigan (0-01), Jerome McGuigan (0-02); Mark McGuigan, Brendan Rodgers (0-04), Brian Cassidy (0-03).

Subs: Peadar Kearney for Sean Cassidy 50, Jack Cassidy for Mark McGuigan 53.

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).

ALERT: Waterford road will close for the week

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media