17 Jan 2022

Waterford FC re-sign player for 2022 season

Image: Waterford FC

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

17 Jan 2022

Waterford FC confirmed that Anthony Wordsworth has rejoined the club for the 2022 season.

Wordsworth joined the Blues in July following 350 English League appearances, including more than 200 for Colchester United during an eight-year spell at the club in League One and the Championship.

The 'vastly experienced' midfielder was a big hit with Blues fans last season after a string of excellent performances for the club; his experience shining through in a young Blues squad.

Anthony said: “It’s good to be back. Obviously a disappointing end to last season so I’ve come back to try to rectify it. I came out here to try and help the club stay up which we didn’t achieve, so it’s my aim now to get the club back up.

“I had a good connection with the club and the fans and all in the city last season so to get the club back up would be a big achievement for me and everyone involved.

“It’s still a young squad so the likes of myself, Brian [Murphy] and Eddie [Nolan] are here to try and help the younger players, they want to learn and improve and that’s important for a squad like ours with a good mix.

“I’ve never been one for pre-season training,” Wordsworth jokes, “but I’ve been keeping myself ticking over during Christmas and I’m looking forward to working with the new manager Ian too and getting started.”

Wordsworth reverts to squad number 40 – a number which he used at his two previous clubs, AFC Wimbledon and Barnet, before moving to the Blues last season.

Manager Ian Morris said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get Anthony done. I know we weren’t the only club interested in signing him, so getting him signed is a real statement of intent.

“He has real quality and is a big character in the dressing room. His experience will be invaluable to the team.”

