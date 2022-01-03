Killian Cantwell returns to the Blues for 2022 season

Killian Cantwell, who played for the Blues U19s in 2013, returns to Waterford FC as the club prepares for their First Division opener against Athlone Town.

The 27-year-old defender spent time with Limerick and Bray Wanderers most recently before joining Athlone Town for the 2021 season.

Kilian said he is 'delighted' to be joining Ian and the team and it’s a 'great feeling' to be a part of this group going forward.

“I played for the U19’s which I really enjoyed and now that I am returning to the club I can’t wait to play in front of the Waterford fans and hopefully do them proud. The RSC always has a great atmosphere and I’m sure 2022 will be no different.

“The club has a great fan base with passion for the game.

"The calibre of players that are at the club along with the facilities means it has everything you would want from a full time set up.

"Ian has won the First Division and knows exactly what it takes to come out on top, with that experience it was a no brainer for me to take this opportunity.

“Looking at the squad that is already announced we look really strong with a good mix of experience and youth. Personally I want to play as many games as possible and help push the club in the right direction which of course is promotion.”

Manager Ian Morris said Kilian is a great addition at the back for the team.

“He has a big presence, is a really good passer, fantastic aerially and knows the league. He will be a leader in the group this year.” added Mr Morris.