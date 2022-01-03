Search

03 Jan 2022

Eight players confirmed for Waterford FC's 2022 season

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Waterford FC has announced the following players remain in contract for the 2022 season.

– Eddie Nolan
– George Forrest
– Jeremie Milambo
– Niall O’Keeffe
– Junior Quitirna
– Phoenix Patterson
– Cian Kavanagh
– Ronaldo Green

Manager of Waterford FC Ian Morris said having these players signed for 2022 is a great start and gives a really good base to build on. They know the club and that’s what we need to get started and be ready for the season start in February.

"We continue to negotiate with a number of last season’s players and expect to announce contract renewals soon. I’m also speaking with a number of players from outside the club to give us lots of options and we hope to announce those shortly." added Mr. Morris.

Waterford FC paid tribute and extended their gratitude to the players who will not return for next season.

