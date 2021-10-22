Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Search

22/10/2021

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21

GOLF
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 5AM

SOCCER
W: REP OF IRELAND V SWEDEN
RTE2, 6.30PM

SOCCER
VITESSE V TOTTENHAM
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.30PM

GOLF
MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V KRC GENK
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.55PM

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22

NFL
BRONCOS @ BROWNS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM

CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V NAMIBIA
SKY SPORTS, 10AM

SOCCER
ARSENAL V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

SOCCER
BOHEMIANS V WATERFORD
RTE2, 7.30PM

GOLF
MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23

BASKETBALL
NBA: SUNS @ LAKERS
SKY SPORTS, 3AM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V NORWICH
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

SOCCER
BRIGHTON V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V ULSTER
TG4, 4.50PM

RUGBY
OSPREYS V MUNSTER
RTE2, 7PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24

GOLF
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 2PM


HURLING
KILMALLOCK V PATRICKSWELL
TG4, 3.30PM

SOCCER
MAN UTD V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

FORMULA ONE
US GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 6.30PM

