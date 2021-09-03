Wexford appoint Davy Fitzgerald's successor

Wexford have found their replacement for Davy Fitzgerald with a former member of Liam Sheedy's backroom team taking the reigns.

Darragh Egan from Tipperary has been named as Wexford Senior Hurling Manager, succeeding Davy Fitzgerald at the helm.

Egan who had been part of the Liam Sheedy's backroom team since 2019 where he helped the Premier to win the All-Ireland in their first year in charge, beating Kilkenny in the final.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise as the Kiladangan clubman had been linked with the vacant post in Tipperary, who have been shook with the withdrawal of Liam Cahill from the race to succeed Liam Sheedy.

Wexford GAA Chairperson Micheal Martin speaking on the announcement said, "Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process driven and has a hunger for success. He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success.”