All-Ireland SFC Final capacity revealed by GAA

The GAA have confirmed that the All-Ireland SFC final capacity will remain at 50 per cent, despite new COVID guidelines allowing for 75 per cent live outdoor capacity from next week.

In an official statement, which followed an afternoon meeting amongst top officials on the newly issued governmental guidelines, the GAA stated:

"The GAA welcomes yesterday’s government announcement regarding the easing of restrictions for sporting events.

"After careful consideration we are confirming that a 50% capacity threshold will apply for the GAA Football All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Saturday week, September 11."

Previous guidelines permitted an attendance of 40,000 into Croke park, which will now see a final figure of 41, 150 attend the tie where Mayo are seeking their fourth All-Ireland crown as they face Tyrone, after falling short on 10 occassions since their last Sam Maguire Cup in 1951.

The decision not to significantly increase capacity centred around the requirement for live outdoor sporting events at 75 per cent capacity to prove that attendees are in possession of COVID vaccination passports.

The GAA alluded to this as an "unrealistic logistical challenge" with crowds in excess of 41,150 but are looking forward to the positive influence the improved guidelines will have on grassroots and club level, where local crowds are expected to be bolstered considerably.