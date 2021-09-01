Ireland face into three must win World Cup qualifiers

Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland team face Portugal tomorrow in the first of three vital World Cup qualifiers which will go a long way to deciding whether the boys in green will be going to Qatar 2022.

A tough trip to the Estadio Algarve is the first in line for Ireland as they face into a daunting task against a star-studded Portuguese team, spearheaded by Manchester United's latest big signing, Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are several absentee's once again for Kenny and his management team with Callum Robinson ruled out after contracting Covid-19 last week, while long term injuries to Jason Knight, Enda Stevens and Callum O'Dowda, while Chiedozie Ogbene and Alan Browne are also unavailable due to injury.

Ireland are currently second bottom of the five team group and will be looking to register their first points of the campaign as they try and shake off a terrible run since Kenny has taken the reins.

Three days later Ireland will welcome Azerbaijan to the Aviva Stadium and then they finish out the international window with another home game as they welcome Serbia on Tuesday.