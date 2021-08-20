Croke Park to play host to All Ireland camogie semi-finals

The All Ireland senior camogie semi-finals have been switched to Croke Park on Sunday August 29.
The original last four clashes were set to take place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh but a switch to GAA HQ has now been granted for Sunday week.
The games were originally fixed for the Saturday but that date in Croke Park was quickly ruled out with Kerry and Tyrone meeting in their refixed All Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.
Galway and Cork are already assured of their place in the semi-finals and they will meet the winners of tomorow's two quarter finals involving Kilkenny v Wexford and Waterford v Tipperary.
The draw for the semi-finals will take place after the action in Pairc Ui Chaoimh tomorrow night.
The All-Ireland Junior, Intermediate and Senior finals will then all take place in Croke Park on Sunday September 12.
