Live Sport on TV this weekend

13/08/2021

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13

GOLF
ENGLISH OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM

SOCCER
PL: BRENTFORD V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, SKY ONE, 7PM

HURLING
MHC: GALWAY V KILKENNY
TG4, 7.15PM

SOCCER
RANGERS V DUNFERMLINE
PREMIER SPORTS, 7.30PM

GOLF
WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

SOCCER
MAN UTD V LEEDS UTD
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM

HORSE RACING
NEWMARKET, NEWBURY
UTV, 1.35PM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V CRYSTAL PALACE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 2.30PM

SOCCER
NORWICH V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V MAYO
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 15

SOCCER
CELTIC V HEARTS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 3PM

SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

CYCLING
LA VUELTA, STAGE 2
EUROSPORT 1, 1.40PM

GAELIC FOOTBALL
U21: OFFALY V ROSCOMMON
TG4, 12.45PM

SOCCER
NEWCASTLE V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

