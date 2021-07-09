Croke Park to play host to increased attendance for Leinster Hurling final and Football semi-finals

Supporters in the Hogan Stand during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Kilkenny and Wexford at Croke Park .
Croke Park will welcome up to 18,000 spectators for the Leinster Senior Hurling Final on Saturday week after Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht & Defence Jack Chambers announced the news on Thursday evening.
The Kilkenny and Dublin clash as well as the Joe McDonagh Cup Final curtain raiser will be joined by the following days Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-finals in welcoming bigger crowds to GAA HQ.
The Munster Hurling Final involving Tipperary and Limerick on July 18 also has an increase with 7,000 supporters permitted to travel to Leeside for the first hurling provincial decider in the redeveloped Pairc Ui Chaoimh.
Return of crowds: Update⚠️⚠️— Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) July 8, 2021
Pleased to announce the following attendances for upcoming @officialgaa games:
18k for @KilkennyCLG v @DubGAAOfficial, 17/7
18k for Leinster football semi final double header 18/7
7k for Munster Hurling Final 18/7
The changes above continue the trialing of crowds in a safe manner as the GAA looks to ramp up the amount of spectators attending games around the country.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.