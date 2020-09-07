Waterford Army rider crowned national show jumping champion

Waterford-born Army rider Capt Geoff Curran and the Minister for Defence-owned Irish Sport Horse Glengarra Wood have been crowned 2020 Irish National Show Jumping Champions following Sunday's Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series Final at Portmore Equestrian Centre in Northern Ireland.

Capt Curran had been sitting in second place on the league table before Portmore and a fifth place finish in the final saw him overtake leader Ger O'Neill and MHS High Hopes.

A nail-biting finish saw Kevin Gallagher and the Irish Sport Horse Ballypatrick Flamenco win the HSI Premier Series Grand Prix at Portmore with one of just two double clear rounds. Nine combinations went through to the jump-off and Gallagher took the lead when second last to go with Ballypatrick Flamenco who was bred by Dr Noel Cawley and is owned by Greg Broderick.

Kenneth Graham put in a great effort when last to go with George and their clear round would see them finish as runners-up, while Anthony O'Regan and Feedback finished third with two time faults in the first round followed by a clear against the clock.

Kevin Gallagher and Ballypatrick Flamenco's win in Portmore saw them finish as league runners-up while Ger O'Neill and MHS High Hopes took third place overall.