Five Waterford IT graduate business scholarships announced for GPA and WGPA members

The School of Business at Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is inviting applications for its graduate business scholarship programme for 2020/2021.

These scholarships are open to members of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and Women’s Gaelic Players Association (WGPA).

A total of five scholarships are on offer each worth €4,000 to recipients. The scholarships are for the one-year full-time Master of Business Studies (MBS), which has specialisms in marketing, human resources, management and economics, and finance along with the part-time Executive Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme. Two scholarships will be available for GPA members and two for members of the WGPA with an additional one for either a GPA/WGPA member.

Joint programme directors of the MBS postgraduate course at WIT Dr Sheila O’Donohoe and Dr Paul Morrissey are delighted with the extension of the scholarship agreement for the next academic year.

“The scholarship initiative has been a resounding success to date. It offers GPA and WGPA athletes the opportunity to enhance their career prospects through participation in highly sought-after Graduate Business programmes, in tandem with maintaining their elite sporting pursuits. WIT benefits from having highly capable and focused individuals on our courses and the GPA/WGPA scholars have proven to be a major asset in our programmes,” says Dr O’Donohoe.

Speaking about the scholarship programme, head of Graduate Business Professor Denis Harrington says scholarship recipients play an active role in college and community life, gaining significantly from WIT's professionally oriented programmes.

"In providing these opportunities for graduates, it facilitates pathways for them into the employment market as well as allowing them to take advantage of the international dimension of Irish business and entrepreneurial opportunities," he adds.

Former Tipperary hurler William Maher, who is the general manager of Hermitage Technologies DAC, completed the MBA programme. "It enabled me to change my mindset when conducting business while being responsible, ethical and solution orientated. It has allowed me set a solid foundation for the rest of my career and has opened my mind to processes and innovations previously not considered. The classroom environment and learnings through deep debate of programme content enabled greater learning. This influenced me and my judgement through organisational issues such as leadership, change management, finance, marketing and strategy. Overall, my confidence has increased on both a personal and professional level as a result of the MBA journey at WIT," he says.

Sportspeople interested in applying for these programmes can do so via the PAC online system.