Live Sport on TV this weekend

FRIDAY
Golf
Rocket Mortgage
Sky Sports 11.30am
Motor Racing
Austrian Grand Prix
Sky Sports 2pm
Soccer
Portsmouth V Oxford
Sky Sports 5.30pm
Soccer
Fleetwood V Wycombe
Sky Sports 7.30pm
Soccer
Charlton V Millwall
Sky Sports 8.15pm
SATURDAY
Rugby
Highlanders V Crusaders
Sky Sports 8am
Golf
Rocket Mortgage
Sky Sports 1.30pm
Soccer
Man U V Bournemouth
BT Sport 3pm
Soccer
Wolves V Arsenal
Sky Sports 5.30pm
Soccer
Chelsea V Watford
Sky Sports 8pm
SUNDAY
Rugby
Chiefs V Hurricanes
Sky Sports 4.35am
Soccer
Burnley V Sheff Utd
Sky Sports 12noon
Soccer
Swansea V Sheff Wed
Sky Sports 12Noon
Soccer
Liverpool V Aston Villa
Sky Sports 5.30pm
Soccer
Southampton V Man City
BBC 7pm
