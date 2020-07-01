Funding boost for Waterford GAA club despite competition cancellation

Sharing Féile memories has meant a funding boost for a Waterford GAA club, despite the John West Féile na nÓg and Féile na nGael competitions not taking place this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Brickey Rangers GAA Club were among the winners in a My Féile Memories video competition, landing €1,000 for their club courtesy of John West.

Boys and girls under-14 teams from all over Ireland, who were gearing up for this year’s John West Féile competitions, were asked to create a My Féile Memories video.

There were four prizes of €1,000 on offer, one each for a boys gaelic football team, girls gaelic football team, hurling team and camogie team. Brickey Rangers won the boys’ gaelic football category.

The 2020 John West Féile na nGael hurling and camogie finals were due to take place across Dublin, Kildare and Meath in June, with the John West Féile na nÓg football finals scheduled for Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.