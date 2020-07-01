GUI confirm revised dates for inter-club golf

The Golfing Union of Ireland has today issued a number of revisions to its fixtures for 2020 as plans continue for the resumption of championship and inter-club activity at the end of July. The latest updates include the confirmation of dates of the Irish Under-14 Boys, Irish Under-18 Boys and Irish Seniors Amateur Close Championships.

The Irish Under-14 Boys Championship at Cahir Park has been rescheduled and will now take place on Thursday 20th August 2020, over one round of 18-hole stroke play.

The Irish Under-18 Boys Championship will now take place on 10-12 August 2020 at Thurles Golf Club over three rounds. This venue and set of dates had originally been planned for the Munster Under-18 Boys Championship, so the entries received for both of these events will be merged and where competitors had entered both, a refund for one will be issued as soon as possible.

The same approach is being taken with the Irish Seniors Close Championship, which will now take place on 6-7 October in New Forest Golf Club, replacing the Leinster Seniors Amateur Open Championship originally due for that date and venue.

All entrants affected by these changes will be written to by the event organisers over the coming days.

Throughout May and June, the Union has been devising an action plan for implementation at its Championships, which will prioritise the safety of all involved – competitors, staff, volunteers and spectators. Further detailed communication with entrants in all championships will follow on this.

Meanwhile, the Union and Branches have also confirmed key dates for the revised schedule of Inter-Club Competitions for 2020. Provincial Finals of most of the competitions are down for decision between the last weekend in September and first weekend in October, with the All-Irelands scheduled for 15-18 October in Donegal Golf Club, subject to public health restrictions.

A separate release has been issued on the Inter-Club competitions, including guidance for the completion of matches and the revised Terms of Competition.

Championship Fixtures (as of Monday 29th June 2020)

20 July: Ulster U14 & U16 Close Championship (Knock)

30 July: Connacht Junior Close Championships Qualifiers (Ballina & Ballinasloe)

5 Aug: Munster U15/U17 Close (West Waterford)

5 Aug: Leinster U13 Series (Athy)

7 Aug: Leinster U13 Series (Donabate)

10 Aug: Ulster Under-14 Boys Championship (Donaghadee)

10-12 Aug: Irish Under-18 Boys Championship (Thurles)

11 Aug: Ulster Under-18 Boys Close (Royal Portrush: Valley)

12 Aug: Munster Under-16 Boys Championship (Roscrea)

13 Aug: Connacht Junior Close Championship Final (Tuam)

13-14 Aug: Ulster Seniors Amateur Championship (Slieve Russell)

14 Aug: Ulster Under-16 Boys Championship (Carnalea)

15-16 Aug: Mullingar Scratch Trophy (Mullingar)

19-20 Aug: Irish Under-16 Boys Championship (Lurgan)

20 Aug: Irish Under-14 Boys Championship (Cahir Park)

24 Aug: Leinster Under-14 Boys Championship (Ashbourne)

24-25 Aug: Ulster Boys Championship (Warrenpoint)

27 Aug: Leinster Under-16 Boys Championship (Beaverstown) *Reduced to one round for 2020.

28 Aug: Leinster U13 Series Final (Killeen)

2-3 Sept: Connacht Under-18 Boys Championship (Loughrea)

5-6 Sept: Munster Stroke Play Championship (Cork)

12 Sept: Connacht Under-16 Boys Championship (Roscommon)

19-20 Sept: Connacht Stroke Play (Portumna)

22-23 Sept: Munster Seniors Championship (Mallow)

3-4 Oct: Irish Mid-Amateur Championship (Nenagh)

6-7 Oct: Irish Seniors Close Championship (New Forest)

9-11 Oct: AIG Irish Amateur Close Championship (Rosapenna)

14-16 Oct: Irish Intervarsity Championship (Portsalon)

21-22 Oct: Connacht Seniors Championship (Castlebar)

27 Oct: Connacht Under-14 Boys Championship (Strandhill)

28-30 Oct: Leinster Under-18 Boys Championship (Glasson)

Inter-Club Competitions – Key Dates (as of 29th June)

For deadlines of rounds of inter-club matches, see the relevant provincial draws.

22 July: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Munster Qualifiers (Cobh)

24 July: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Munster Qualifiers (Carrick-on-Suir)

27 July: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Munster Qualifiers (Ennis)

27 July: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Leinster Qualifiers (Kilkenny)

29 July: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Munster Qualifiers (Newcastle West)

30 July: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Leinster Qualifiers (Malahide & Woodbrook)

10 Aug: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Ulster Qualifiers (Ballycastle & Dungannon)

17 Aug: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Leinster Final (Millicent)

18 Aug: Irish Schools Junior & Senior Championship Finals (Macroom)

28 Aug: Irish Boys Inter-Club – Connacht Qualifiers (Boyle & Gort)

15 Sept: Max Hadden Trophy 1 of 2 (Royal Belfast)

22 Sept: Max Hadden Trophy 2 of 2 (Royal Belfast)

26 Sept: AIG Jimmy Bruen Leinster Final (Laytown & Bettystown)

26 Sept: AIG Junior Cup/Pierce Purcell Leinster Finals (Birr)

26 Sept: AIG Senior Cup Leinster Semi Final & Final (Naas)

26 Sept: AIG Senior Cup Ulster SF & F (Donegal)

26 Sept: AIG Pierce Purcell Shield & Junior Cup Munster Finals (Fermoy)

26-27 Sept: AIG Cups and Shields & Boys Interclub Connacht Finals (Athlone)

27 Sept: AIG Senior Cup Munster Finals (Killarney – Killeen)

30 Sept: Irish Boys Inter-Club Ulster Final (Dunmurry)

3 Oct: AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Munster Final (Killarney – Mahony’s Point)

4 Oct: AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield Ulster Final (Dunmurry)

4 Oct: AIG Junior Cup & Pierce Purcell Shield Ulster Finals (Donegal)

10 Oct: Barton Cup Leinster Final (1st leg)

15-18 Oct: AIG All-Ireland Cups and Shields Finals (Donegal)

17 Oct: Leinster U15 Interclub Final (1st leg)

18 Oct: Ulster Cup Final (Portstewart – Strand)

24 Oct: Barton Cup Leinster Final (2nd leg)

31 Oct: Leinster U15 Interclub Final (2nd leg)